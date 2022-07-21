Trio of Aggies earn Srixon/Cleveland Golf GCAA All-America Scholar Honors

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s golfers Michael Heidelbaugh, Walker Lee and William Paysse were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced Thursday.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar nomination, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior both academically and athletically.

In addition, they must participate in 50 percent of their team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Heidelbaugh appeared in eight tournaments and tallied a pair of top-20 finishes. In the Aggies’ win at the Marquette Intercollegiate, the business major tied for 12th at 5-under and carded a career-low 64 in the second round.

Lee, a PING Third Team All-American, appeared in every tournament for the Aggies and amassed a 70.83 stroke average over 36 rounds while recording two victories at the Marquette Intercollegiate and Aggie Invitational. Additionally, the university studies major tallied seven top-10 finishes and helped A&M qualify for the NCAA Championships after finishing fourth at the NCAA Bryan Regional. The honor by the GCAA is the third of Lee’s career (2020, 2021, 2022).

Paysse played in 10 tournaments and registered five top-20 finishes, including a season-best tie for third at the Louisiana Classics. The Belton, Texas, native tied for 12th at the NCAA Bryan Regional, helping the team qualify for the NCAA Championships. The sport management major previously earned GCAA All-America Scholar honors in 2021.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggiemensgolf).

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.