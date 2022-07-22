Bryan VFW to hold BBQ fundraiser for WWII veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan VFW Post 4692 is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to raise money for “Our Greatest Generation” trip to New Orleans.

Ellen Fuller, a co-chair of Wreaths Across American and VFW Auxiliary, joined First News at Four to discuss the event and the trip benefits.

All of the funds for the barbeque will go towards a trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. Fifteen Texas WWII veterans, ranging from 93 to 103-years-old will take an expenses paid trip from Houston on a charter bus. They will be treated to two nights of lodging, meals, WWII Museum expenses and other costs.

With only an estimated 1 percent of WWII veterans still living, Fuller believes the time is now to thank those who are still here.

She sees the museum trip as “Something for them that they can relate to.” She believes “the camaraderie of guests on the trip back and forth is just so important and it’s just the right time and the right thing to do.”

The barbecue that will help fund this trip will have $15 plates which will include a chicken leg, sausage, pinto beans, potato salad or cole slaw, and peach cobbler.

The event will be Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.

Call (979) 832-0550 for more information.

