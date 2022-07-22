Advertisement

Bryan VFW to hold BBQ fundraiser for WWII veterans

The event will be this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan VFW Post 4692 is hosting a barbecue fundraiser to raise money for “Our Greatest Generation” trip to New Orleans.

Ellen Fuller, a co-chair of Wreaths Across American and VFW Auxiliary, joined First News at Four to discuss the event and the trip benefits.

All of the funds for the barbeque will go towards a trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans. Fifteen Texas WWII veterans, ranging from 93 to 103-years-old will take an expenses paid trip from Houston on a charter bus. They will be treated to two nights of lodging, meals, WWII Museum expenses and other costs.

With only an estimated 1 percent of WWII veterans still living, Fuller believes the time is now to thank those who are still here.

She sees the museum trip as “Something for them that they can relate to.” She believes “the camaraderie of guests on the trip back and forth is just so important and it’s just the right time and the right thing to do.”

The barbecue that will help fund this trip will have $15 plates which will include a chicken leg, sausage, pinto beans, potato salad or cole slaw, and peach cobbler.

The event will be Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.

Call (979) 832-0550 for more information.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning
Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning
Attendees learned how to identify a stranger, who to contact if you need help and how to escape...
CSPD talks stranger danger at Jiu-Jitu class
Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning
Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning
Have you prepared your workplace for how to respond to an active shooter threat event? Please...
CSPD offering free civilian training to increase survival of active shooter event