Advertisement

‘Closed for business’: Sheriff’s office places yard sign at home after drug bust

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on...
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”(Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (Gray News) – Authorities in North Carolina are opting for a very blatant way of letting customers know that drug houses have been busted.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office placed a yard sign at a drug house in Kings Mountain on Monday that reads, “This drug house closed for business by Sheriff Alan Norman.”

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said, “Customers are no longer welcome!”

Officials did not provide further details about any arrests in the case.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about other drug houses in the area to contact them at 704-484-4831.

Kings Mountain is located about 33 miles west of Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.
DPS identifies new suspect in Amber Alert after initially accusing wrong man
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor Courtest: City of Bryan
City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI

Latest News

Tina Peters, as a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of Allegiance...
Election-denying Colorado county clerk surrenders to authorities
President Joe Biden is shown in a photo released by the White House Friday on the phone.
Raspy-voiced Biden feels ‘better than I sound’ in appearance after COVID diagnosis
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has confirmed a shooting at the Maquoketa Caves State...
3 people killed in shooting at Iowa state park; gunman also dead, authorities say
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon arrives at the federal court in Washington, Friday,...
Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena