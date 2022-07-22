College Station father and son capture gold at 2022 Special Olympics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Winning a gold medal is sweet but to do it with someone you love is even sweeter. Fred Clubb and his son Ross Clubb were a part of history as the first team in the Unified Sports program at Texas A&M University to win a gold medal at the 2022 Special Olympics.

The Unified Sports Program is still fairly new to the university because it has only been around since 2019. Assistant Director of Intramural Sports nick Heiar says “it’s a program where those with intellectual disabilities are participating on the same sports teams as those without intellectual disabilities.”

When Heiar brought the concept of the program to Texas A&M Director of the Department of Recreational Sports Rick Hall, he was ready to get it started as soon as he could.

“We’ve tried for several years of implementing an outreach program for underserved populations and this certainly fits into that priority, and that’s important to us,” says Hall.

The Unified Sports program is comprised of members of Aggie Achieve, community members and nonintellectual disabilities students which are known as “partners.”

Fred Clubb is a Clinical Professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences at Texas A&M University and one of the coaches of the team that competed in the Special Olympics. He has taken teams around the state of Texas to compete for many years. Clubb believes that this accomplishment will be a great thing for the Unified Sports program’s future. “I look at that very proudly as our next generation of leadership for special Olympics going down the line that this is helping to promote that type of interaction with our athletes,” says Clubb.

Fred also had the chance to coach his son Ross when they played some of the top universities in intercollegiate flag football at the games. As Ross went to receive his gold medal, Fred could only think about how far his son has come.

“Both coaching and parenting it was an emotional experience and it kind of chokes me up to think about how, to watch how Ross has progressed spectacularly as an athlete,” says Fred.

