College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station resident is making it big on social media, with over 50 million likes on TikTok.

“Whenever I started doing them, I was just doing videos for fun. Never could have ever imagined that it would turn out to what it is today,” 26-year-old Meg Reily said.

Working in marketing, Reily joined TikTok at the advice of her sister as a fun way to pass the time. Now, she is a full-time content creator with almost 2 million followers on the app.

But, her opportunities since joining, have reached beyond social media. One of the first viral videos Reily made was of her grandmother she calls ‘Gaga’. It was just after her grandfather died, and she found Gaga dancing to their song, Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain by Willie Nelson. This led to a message from people working for a daytime television show.

Meg Reily and her grandmother, she calls Gaga, were invited to the Kelly Clarkson Show after a viral Tik Tok video. (KBTX)

“My grandma and I got invited to go to the Kelly Clarkson show,” Reily said. But it didn’t stop there. “I’ve also been on MTV ridiculousness, because of a TikTok I did. Being able to meet a bunch of different comedians. I was on Adam Ferrara, he’s a comedian, his podcast and then Michael Yo, who’s awesome.”

After quitting her marketing job, Reily continues to use that knowledge of working with local and national brands on her social media.

“I’ve landed sponsorships that I never would have imagined actually I would get so for example, Miller Lite,” Reily said.

She’s branded herself the ‘Miller Lite Girl’ and it’s working. Reily is making a bid to be in their 2023 Super Bowl commercial. This will be the first one they’ve run in 30 years.

And, the video caught their attention.

“Miller Lite messaged me today,” she said.

Until then, Reily said she is going to continue doing the work to bring smiles to her followers.

“I just tried to make people laugh, and I try to post content that’s relatable because it will first off, do better if more people can relate to it. But also, I want people to just like come to my page to like, not see anything politics, not see anything negative. I don’t reply to hate comments. I literally try to brand my page as just a happy environment and I think I’ve done a good job of that,” she said.

Riley is planning a meet-and-greet in College Station in August or September. She is hoping to start a YouTube channel to help others navigate social media using tips from her marketing experience. You can find her on TikTok and Instagram.

