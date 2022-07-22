CSPD offering free civilian training to increase survival of active shooter event

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police officers are occasionally requested by schools, businesses, and community members for direction and presentations on what they should do if confronted with an active shooter event.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) course, designed and built on the Avoid, Deny, Defend (ADD) strategy developed by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT)™ Program, provides strategies, guidance, and a proven plan for surviving an active shooter event.

To learn more about what individuals can do to protect themselves and reduce the dangers faced during one of these events, please sign up by clicking here to attend a free 2-hour training session.

The final course being offered is Thursday, August 25th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the police department.

