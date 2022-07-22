Foster named to Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

NEW YORK, New York -- Texas A&M football’s Bryce Foster was named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List, announced Friday by the Rimington Trophy committee.

The trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.Foster started all 12 games at center as a freshman in 2021.

The Katy, Texas, native helped anchor an offensive line that cleared the way for one of the nation’s most productive running back tandems, with each back rushing for at least 900 yards and six touchdowns on the year.

By season’s end, he earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors, to go along with FWAA and The Athletic Freshman All-America Team accolades. A standout offensive lineman at Taylor High School, Foster did not log a snap at center during his high school career.

Foster also put his strength and athleticism on display as a member of the Texas A&M track & field team, finishing his freshman campaign with NCAA Honorable Mention accolades after placing 21st in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

A top-four qualifier out of the west regional, Foster recorded a personal best shot put mark of 64-8.75/19.73m, which made him the fifth-best outdoor performer in Aggie history. Foster also earned a spot in A&M’s indoor record book with a personal best shot put mark of 60-5.75/18.43m, which stands as the sixth-best indoor performance in school history.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

For more on the Rimington Trophy, visit www.rimingtontrophy.com. This year, the Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers.

PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the schools and data provided by PFF.

The Aggies begin the 2022 season at Kyle Field, on Saturday, Sept. 3, taking on Sam Houston at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network.

