Hearne Elementary celebrates moving out of ‘improvement required’ status

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne Elementary is honoring the work that the students and staff put forth this past year to bring them out of the “improvement required” status that has come down from the state for the past few years.

Tabetha Stewart, a counselor at Hearne Elementary, joined First News at Four to discuss this accomplishment and what they’re doing to celebrate.

The Texas accountability system assigns campuses a letter grade of A, B, C, or Not Rated (D or F) based on student performance on the state’s high stakes assessment, STAAR. For almost a decade Hearne received an F rating which calls for school improvement or even facing a potential state takeover.

While they started taking steps in the right direction a few years ago, the pandemic proved to be an obstacle, but when the new principal, Jennifer Murchison, started, the school’s efforts for improvement were reinvigorated.

“We’ve had great leaders to lead us where we needed to be. We’ve had great teachers, very resilient teachers, and we’ve had a student body that wanted this very badly and they worked until they got it,” said Stewart.

To recognize this significant accomplishment, the school is hosting a celebration on Sunday, July 24. The community is welcomed to join in on the party which will feature a DJ, free food, drinks and giveaways. The fun will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hearne Elementary gym.

