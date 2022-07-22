Public attends meeting to discuss potential Riverside Innovation Corridor zoning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s no secret that the city of Bryan is growing at a steady pace.

According to statistics collected by city-data.com, the city of Bryan saw a 31.4% population increase since 2000.

With that growth in mind, the city of Bryan Planning and Zoning Commission and Bryan City Council must deal with perplexing issues where new development standards must be applied in a community that has grown for years with little or no planning or regulation.

One area of focus the city of Bryan is concentrating on is its zoning and development standards project near Riverside Parkway/ Highway 47 near the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.

The area of the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor (RIC) rezoning consists of roughly 4,700 acres of land within the current city limits of Bryan. The area lies along both sides of Riverside Parkway along its route generally north from Raymond Stotzer Parkway and then west along State Highway 21 toward the Brazos River.

Officials with the city of Bryan say the City isn’t proposing any development, this is a planning effort that would adopt three new zoning districts and framework for enhanced development.

Riverside Innovation Corridor map. Courtesy: City of Bryan. (KBTX)

City officials say the proposed zoning overlay would be used for a Research and Development District, Retail Services District, and High‐Density Residential district.

An overlay district is a way for communities to apply area‐specific standards or conditions on development. It creates a special zoning district, which is laid over the top of a base zoning district. The benefit of overlay districts is that they provide additional protection for defined areas and allow existing zoning regulations to be complemented in order to solve or prevent a threat to the success of the corridor.

An overlay district has been in effect for the State Highway 47/Riverside Parkway Corridor since 2002. The proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor Overlay District expands on the existing boundary and regulations.

The Research and Development District is intended to be composed of offices and research buildings that will support the RELLIS and Health and Sciences campus environments. The goal of the proposed zoning overlay is to continue to attract new commercial activity and enhance the city’s image as a desirable place to live work and shop within the State Highway 21 and 47 corridors.

Permitted uses for the area include use by colleges or universities. Offices for business, professional, and technical uses such as accountants, architects, lawyers, doctors, etc.; Laboratories (scientific, medical, optical) and research facilities; Schools, libraries, and community halls. Hotels and places of worship just to name a few.

The proposed Retail Services District will provide locations for various types of general retail trade, business, and services.

Permitted uses for this area include medical facilities or clinics, apparel, and accessory stores, food stores (less than 100,000 gfa), and more.

The residential district will be composed of multi‐story-multifamily dwellings, condominiums, and townhouses.

The city of Bryan says the proposed change in zoning and overlay district standards will not affect any existing tax exemptions or property values. Any uses and structures currently on your property can continue to exist as‐is so long as they are not abandoned for over a year. The regulations on non‐conforming uses and structures can be read in their entirety in Zoning Ordinance Section 130‐40. New detached residences are not permitted directly on the corridor, but in the event that a homeowner sells or needs to refinance their property, there is an opportunity to do so with prior approval of a Conditional Use Permit from the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Bryan resident Brandy Cooke is one of nearly 200 that attended the info session Thursday at the RELLIS Campus. She says her concern is that she won’t have any say so on what happens to portions of her property. She says it was important for her to come out and voice her concerns and the home and life she worked so hard to build for her and her family.

“You make it everything you want it to be and then someone comes in and is like no, this is what we want it to be,” said Cooke. “My particular on the map is marked retail so it’s kind of like they want to end up forcing you into what they incision the city to be.”

Cooke says she’s excited about how many residents turned out for the meeting.

“The residents here care about what happens with our land,” said Cooke.

Randy Haynes, planning administrator for the city of Bryan was one of many city officials on hand to speak with residents about the proposed and needed zoning changes.

“We are setting the framework for a future dream. We have a dream for what this corridor could be,” said Haynes.

Haynes says city leaders understand the concerns of residents.

“When it develops the people that own land there now can still do what they want to do. this is a long slow process,” said Haynes. “We heard a lot of very insightful questions, we got a lot of notes and were going to take them back and incorporate them, many of those will go into our plan.”

More information on the proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor can be found here. The Bryan Planning and Development Services Department can also be reached at (979) 209-5030

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.