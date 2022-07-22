Advertisement

Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

Ranger was homeless for seven years and finally has a forever home.
Ranger was homeless for seven years and finally has a forever home.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.

“He made it through every winter, every blistering Texas heat for seven years,” Cormier said.

The Caldwell resident took him in and got him the surgery he needed with the help of donations. While Ranger was at Cormier’s home, she taught him how to take treats from her hand and interact with other dogs.

“Some dogs are just good,” Cormier said. “There’s nothing negative I could say about him. This is a good dog.”

Cormier made it her mission to find Ranger a forever home as he got further in his healing process. He spent the majority of his time indoors, so Cormier knew he deserved to be an indoor dog.

“Ranger was meant for better,” she said. “He’s served his time. I felt like he needed to be an indoor dog.”

Cormier has rescued several dogs and has an application for those who show interest in the dogs she has at the time. She received several applications from families wanting to make him an outside dog. She turned those down but then she came across an application from Judy Okert.

Okert lives in Montgomery, Texas and was in need of a four-legged companion. She had to put her dog down in April and was ready to welcome another dog. Cormier said it was an instant match when Okert and Ranger met for the first time.

“The house is so empty without my dog... a dog, and this is now my dog, no doubt,” Okert said. “He’s such a sweetheart. He’s handsome too.”

Ranger has now lived with Okert for almost two weeks. She said he has been a companion and a protector.

“He will walk with me and if there’s something he’s not too sure of, he will stop and put his hip right about my knee and we wait until he’s sure it’s alright to go on,” Okert said.

He’s also been a hero. Ranger recently alerted Okert when her granddaughter was having a seizure. He scratched on the granddaughter’s door, whimpered loudly and ran to Okert.

“I don’t know what we would’ve done without him,” Okert said.

Okert said she and Ranger now have an unbreakable bond. She’s looking forward to taking him to the beach and introducing him to her family.

“He makes you laugh, makes you smile,” Okert said. “He makes you want to get up and be a part of life.”

