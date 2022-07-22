Advertisement

Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.(baseimage via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Do you have a sweet tooth? There is a job that could have your name on it.

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of up to $100,000 to go with it.

The candy company says the role would be the world’s first and only “Chief Candy Officer” who would lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. The job would include approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official CCO stamp of approval.

The company calls itself the largest online candy store, and the head taste taster would help with its strategy and products.

Candy Funhouse says applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 for the position and open to anyone at least 5 years old.

More information on the company’s open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Latest News

They no longer hold the "Improvement Required" status
Hearne Elementary celebrates moving out of ‘improvement required’ status
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
gold at the special olympics
Father and son win gold at 2022 special olympics
A Silver Dollar City employee died at the amusement park after being injured on Wednesday.
Silver Dollar City employee dies after incident at amusement park