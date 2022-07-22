Advertisement

Texas A&M to Host 2024 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M’s Dale Watts Cross Country Course has been awarded to host the 2024 NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 15, 2024, the NCAA announced Friday.

Sitting behind the Texas A&M Hildebrand Equine Complex on the corner of F and B Road and FM 2818, the Dale Watts Cross Country Course opened in the fall of 2014. It has hosted the NCAA South Central Regional Championships on three occasions, 2015, ‘17 and ‘18. The course also hosted the Southeastern Conference Championships in 2015. Most notably in 2022, it is scheduled to host the United States Track & Field National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships on Dec. 10 and the NCAA South Central Regional Cross Country Championships on Nov. 11.

The versatility of the course enables races to range from 2,000-meter to 10,000-meter distances. The wide starting area has ample racing room in the first 1,000-meter that allows it to host championship-level events. It is known to be fast with good footing all throughout the course in all distances.

Meets held annually are the Texas A&M Invitational, which includes a high school portion that features nearly 2,000 entries, and the Arturo Barrios, which includes 30-35 men’s and women’s collegiate teams.

Notable Meets at Dale Watts Cross Country Course

  • USATF Junior Olympic Championships (2022)
  • NCAA South Central Regional Championships (2015, ‘17, ‘18, ‘22, ‘24)
  • SEC Championships (2015)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.
DPS identifies new suspect in Amber Alert after initially accusing wrong man
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor Courtest: City of Bryan
City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI

Latest News

The Aggie football team practices at the indoor facility.
Foster named to Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Gerri Hince elected as commander of the state of Texas.
KBTX treat of the day 7/22/22