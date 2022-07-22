Advertisement

Treat of the Day: CSHS student selected for Boys Nation

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cole Sloan, an incoming senior at College Station High School, has been selected as one of two Texas senators for the American Legion Boys Nation in the Washington, D.C. area, July 22-29.

Boys Nation is an annual American Legion program that includes civic training, leadership development and a focus on Americanism.

Sloan was elected Mayor at Texas Boys State, where he also served as County Delegate, County Chairman, State Delegate and State Party Chairman. American Legion Post 159 in Bryan sponsored Sloan’s week at Texas Boys State, which had 800 participants.

At College Station High School, Sloan is president of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a member of National Honor Society. His other activities and accomplishments include basketball, golf, Young Men’s Service League, Beloved and Beyond, and Junior Leadership Brazos. Sloan hopes to attend Texas A&M University.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Ainias Smith from July 20, 2022.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith arrested in College Station ahead of SEC Media Days appearance
One person was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Texas Department of Public...
DPS vehicle hit in crash on Highway 6, driver charged with DWI
Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Abilene woman killed in motorcycle crash near Somerville
Firefighters from multiple agencies are on the scene of fires burning along FM 39 in Madison...
Firefighters battling grass fires along Highway 39 in Madison County

Latest News

Bryan ISD's Maintenance and Operations Team along with two teachers, Lindsey Mikulec and Laura...
Treat of the Day: Junior League of BCS donates school supplies to Bryan ISD
The competition benefited the Sexual Assault Resource Center
Treat of the Day: Bryan PD takes home gold for Battle of the Badges
They currently have their first ever full program with the addition of four new freshmen
Treat of the Day: Aggie ACHIEVE Program now a part of the Center on Disability and Development
The were awarded more than $140,000 in scholarship money
Treat of the Day: Hispanic Forum of BCS awards more than $140,000 in scholarship money