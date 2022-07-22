Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Local veterans advocate elected commander of the state of Texas

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gerri Hince, a local advocate for veterans has been elected the commander of the state of Texas at the American Legion State Convention.

Gerri and her husband John Hince are now the second couple ever to both be named commander of the state of Texas.

Local veteran Tom Marty was elected as the American Legion State Vice Commander.

Tom served in the United States Air Force as a security policeman from 1981-1987. After his enlistment he had a 32 year career as a civilian policeman and investigator.

