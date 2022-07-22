Advertisement

Vince McMahon retires from WWE amid hush money investigation

FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an...
FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2010 file photo, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon speaks to an audience during a WWE fan appreciation event in Hartford, Conn.(AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - World Wrestling Entertainment chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced Friday that he would be stepping down.

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you and always entertain you.”

McMahon said he was confident in the continued success of the “sports entertainment” empire he has helmed for decades and grown into a worldwide brand. He said in the news release that his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, would take on the roles of chairwoman and co-CEO, along with co-CEO Nick Khan.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication and passion as always,” he said.

The announcement was made two weeks after a Wall Street Journal report said McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Earlier, he announced in mid-June he would temporarily step down as CEO and chairman when the Journal first reported an investigation into a $3 million payoff to a former paralegal who said he sexually harassed her on the job. He said at that time he would continue in his role of overseeing WWE’s creative content.

McMahon did not specifically mention in Friday’s statement whether he would step down from the creative role as well.

He did say, as the majority shareholder, he would continue to support WWE in any way he can.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

