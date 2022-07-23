Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Hippity Hop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Hippity Hop is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for July 22, 2022. Hippity Hop is a Cur mixed dog and is believed to be four years old.

Aggieland Humane Society says Hippity Hop has been with the shelter since February. She shares a room with another dog at the shelter so she will be comfortable around other dogs.

Aggieland Humane Society is offering half-price adoptions until the end of July. The shelter says they are very crowded at the moment and all of the pets are microchipped, spayed or neutered and fully vaccinated

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

