Bryan VFW Post 4692 hosts Barbeque fundraiser for “Our Greatest Generation” trip

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Bryan VFW Post 4692 hosted a barbeque fundraiser to raise money for over a dozen WWII Veterans to take a special trip to New Orleans.

All of the funds from the Barbeque are going towards a trip to the World War II Museum in New Orleans.

Fifteen Texas WWII veterans, ranging from 93 to 103-years-old will take an expenses paid trip from Houston on a charter bus. This consists of two nights of lodging, meals, WWII Museum expenses and among other costs.

Barbeque plates included a chicken leg, sausage, pinto beans, potato salad or cole slaw, and peach cobbler.

Hector R. Giron, Post Commander, said he is extremely grateful for the support of our community coming out to give back to the Veterans.

“It’s just really special to show some of these WWII Veterans something they haven’t seen before,” said Giron.

Giron said his favorite part of helping out these WWII Veterans is seeing the smiles it brings to their faces to know they are going to relive so much history.

“We’re celebrating and bringing a sense of joy to them. We want them to know they’re still being remembered,” Giron said. “They’ve impacted our lives so we want to honor what they did for us.”

If you didn’t make it out to the Bryan VFW Post 4692 barbeque fundraiser and still want to donate, click here.

