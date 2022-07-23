Cavalry shutout in USL-2 Playoff opener vs Asheville City SC

THE VILLAGES, Florida -- In the first round of the USL League 2 playoffs, the 3rd seed Brazos Cavalry FC faced the 6th seed Asheville City SC from North Carolina in the South Central Division. The Cavalry came into the playoffs riding a five-game win streak, finishing the regular season with a 11-2-1 record. Asheville City entered the playoffs off a wildcard birth and a record of 9-1-4.

After an hour weather delay, the Brazos Valley was never able to find a rhythm offensively throughout the match and took a disappointing 3-0 loss to end their 2022 season. The 3-0 defeat was the 2nd time this season that the Cavalry were shut out and the 5th time Asheville held their opponent scoreless.

The 1st half was all Asheville City, as they dominated the time of possession and number of chances. ACSC had two shots and eight corner kicks in the first half compared to the Brazos Valley’s one shot and zero corners. Cavalry goalkeeper Domenic Nascimben did all he could to help his side keep the game scoreless, with three saves in the first half.

A key component of the Cavalry roster this season, Jan Engles, was forced out of the game in the 13th minute for Abel Gebrekiros due to an apparent injury.

After numerous chances, Asheville’s Quentin Huerman scored the only goal of the 1st half in the 38th minute to give his club the lead heading into halftime.

The 2nd half saw more offensive being produced by the Cavalry but a handful of offsides, four, and numerous passing miscues kept the Brazos Valley from finding the back of the net. Asheville City’s Lucas Gonzalez scored his 5th goal of the season in the 56th minute to extend their lead to 2-0. A goal from Finn McBride in the 82nd minute put the game out of reach for the Brazos Valley.

Despite the loss, the Brazos Valley squad will look back on this season as a terrific success and one of the best seasons the Cavalry has ever had since its creation in 2017. It is the 3rd division championship for the club. Head Coach Sean Pierce led one of the most electric offenses in the USL2 league this season, finishing the 14-game regular season with 49 goals scored and only allowing 15 goals all season.

The Cavalry offense was steered by USL2 star Ethan Stevenson. Stevenson was awarded the USL2 Golden Boot Award this season for his incredible performance for the Cavalry. Stevenson broke the single-season record for most goals scored with an incredible 19 goals in 13 games.

The Cavalry FC wants to thank all of the great players that donned the black and red this season, all the host families that provided warm meals and places to stay for our players throughout the summer, all the interns and employees that worked tirelessly all summer, and all the incredible Brazos Valley fans that supported the Cavalry all season long! Without any of you, none of this would have been possible. The club looks to next summer with incredibly fond memories of the 2022 season and an eagerness to get back on the pitch and make another great division championship and playoff run! #LEADTHECHARGE

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.