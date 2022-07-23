Advertisement

Little places fourth in 400m hurdles, Mu advances to World Championships 800m Final

By Tyler Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. – Texas A&M track & field professional Shamier Little placed fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles final, while two-time Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu advanced to the women’s 800m final, Friday night at World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field.

Little, a Chicago native, clocked 53.76 marking her second career World Championships top five finish after earning silver in 2015 in Beijing, China. The adidas professional was one of four Americans to finish in the top five following Sydney McLaughlin at a world record time of 50.68, Dalilah Muhammad at a season best time of 53.13 in third and Britton Wilson in fifth at 54.02.

Mu, a Trenton, New Jersey, product, cruised in heat three winning at 1:58.12. The Nike professional registered the fastest qualifying time after three heats and is slated to run the final Sunday night at 8:35 p.m. CT.

The meet is streamed live on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels. Competition times and live results from each session are available on the event schedule. For more information on how to follow the meet can be found here.

Remaining World Athletics Championships Schedule

*All times listed are central*

Saturday, July 23

11:50 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 1) – Lindon Victor

2:00 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Qualification) – Deborah Acquah

7:10 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Heats)

7:40 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Heats)

Sunday, July 24

11:35 am – Men’s Decathlon (Day 2) – Lindon Victor

7:50 pm – Women’s Long Jump (Final) – (Deborah Acquah)

8:35 pm – Women’s 800m (Final) – Athing Mu

9:35 pm – Men’s 4x400m (Final)

9:50 pm – Women’s 4x400m (Final)

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

