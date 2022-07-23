Advertisement

Over 350 youth, families in BCS for 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show

The 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show starts July 24 and is being held at the Brazos County Expo.
The 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show starts July 24 and is being held at the Brazos County Expo.(KBTX's Caleb Britt)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - More than 350 youth and their families from across Texas are in the Brazos Valley for the 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show. This week-long event starting July 24 is being held at the Brazos County Expo.

This is known as the pinnacle of the 4-H horse program, which offers youth hands-on experience with horsemanship, horse development and training. The week-long event will also include up to 40 classes of competition, educational programs, scholarships and college preparation opportunities for students. They will also compete in a variety of events including English and western.

Chelsie Huseman, a Texas A&M extension horse specialist, said this is a great showcase of the participants’ hard work. She believes attendees can also learn a lot from the horse included in the events.

“If you’re not exposed to horses when you come to a horse show like this, you really learn what makes it so special to be a part of working with a horse,” Huseman said. “They’re really kind of like what we call an equine partner. Horses are just kind of marvelous in the way that they interact with humans.”

For more information about the event and the schedule, click here.

