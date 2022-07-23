Advertisement

Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction

An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and could sell for a very high price.(RR AUCTION)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 45-year-old computer may become one of the most expensive ever sold.

That’s because it was owned by Apple founder Steve Jobs.

An original prototype for Apple’s first desktop computer is going on the auction block.

The Apple I was hand soldered in 1976 by co-founder Steve Wozniak.

Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.
Steve Jobs' original prototype of the Apple I is currently up for auction.(RR AUCTION)

The pair used it to demo their technology and secure their first major order.

The bidding is already up to more than $200,000 with the auction continuing until Aug. 18.

Analysts believe the computer could sell for as high as $500,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Imani Stephens Amber Alert notice
DPS removes suspects from Amber Alert notice; 11-year-old girl still missing
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor Courtest: City of Bryan
City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor
8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage

Latest News

FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night
pet of the week, hippity hop
Aggieland humane Society Pet Of The Week: Hippity Hop