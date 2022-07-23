Stroke patient reunited with the first responders who saved his life

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After suffering a stroke, a Brazos Valley doctor reunited with the first responders who came to his aid.

Dr. Curtis Garrett has spent more than 40 years providing medical care as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. On Father’s Day morning, he found himself on the other side of that equation when his coffee cup fell from his hand. Dr. Garrett experienced immediate paralysis on his right side and could not speak.

As a doctor, he knew he was having a stroke, but he could not communicate that to his wife, Debbie, who immediately recognized something was wrong. She contacted 9-1-1, and the College Station emergency dispatcher provided calm reassurance and pre-arrival instructions while College Station Fire Department (CSFD) crews responded within 6 minutes.

With rapid onset strokes, time is of the essence. Crews quickly recognized the stroke and provided immediate treatment while notifying the hospital. The advanced notification allowed the stroke team to assemble, and they immediately took Dr. Garrett to CT and administered the much-needed tPA, “clot-buster,” within 28 minutes of arrival.

Last Tuesday, Dr. Garrett and his wife reunited with the crews that responded that day to thank them for their quick actions, which afforded him the opportunity for a full recovery. He credits his success story to the College Station Fire Department and the medical care he received.

