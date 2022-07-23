Advertisement

Stroke patient reunited with the first responders who saved his life

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After suffering a stroke, a Brazos Valley doctor reunited with the first responders who came to his aid.

Dr. Curtis Garrett has spent more than 40 years providing medical care as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. On Father’s Day morning, he found himself on the other side of that equation when his coffee cup fell from his hand. Dr. Garrett experienced immediate paralysis on his right side and could not speak.

As a doctor, he knew he was having a stroke, but he could not communicate that to his wife, Debbie, who immediately recognized something was wrong. She contacted 9-1-1, and the College Station emergency dispatcher provided calm reassurance and pre-arrival instructions while College Station Fire Department (CSFD) crews responded within 6 minutes.

With rapid onset strokes, time is of the essence. Crews quickly recognized the stroke and provided immediate treatment while notifying the hospital. The advanced notification allowed the stroke team to assemble, and they immediately took Dr. Garrett to CT and administered the much-needed tPA, “clot-buster,” within 28 minutes of arrival.

Last Tuesday, Dr. Garrett and his wife reunited with the crews that responded that day to thank them for their quick actions, which afforded him the opportunity for a full recovery. He credits his success story to the College Station Fire Department and the medical care he received.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police investigating threats made towards Sanderson Farms
Imani Stephens Amber Alert notice
DPS removes suspects from Amber Alert notice; 11-year-old girl still missing
City of Bryan Riverside Innovation Corridor Courtest: City of Bryan
City of Bryan hosting public meeting on proposed Riverside Innovation Corridor
Lori Harvey lost her husband, Thomas Harvey, to cancer in April. She says she was recently...
Widow asked to repay husband’s unemployment from before marriage
8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges

Latest News

Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero
Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/22
Friday Evening Weather Update 7/22
a
Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Team announced
Meg Reily joined Tik Tok at the advice of her sister as a fun way to pass the time. Now, she is...
College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time