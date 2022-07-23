WATCH: Best of 2022 SEC Media Days

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The 2022 SEC Media Days wrapped up with all 14 football teams participating at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. There were 55 participants from those 14 teams and over 10 hours of interview footage. KBTX went through it all to bring the best of SEC Media Days, from Nick Saban’s championship-level house cleaning to Mike Leach’s sage advice on buffalo.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.