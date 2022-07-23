Advertisement

Wickson Creek implements stage 3 of drought contingency plan

The special utility district implemented stage 3 of its drought contingency plan Friday.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wickson Creek SUD is asking its customers to take meaningful steps to reduce water consumption. The special utility district implemented stage 3 of its drought contingency plan Friday.

The special utility district says they are taking this action to further reduce high water usage, as water production at Wickson Creek is operating at full capacity.

The company says the excessive heat combined with high demand from irrigation and the purchased water supply being reduced by over 50% has resulted in the special utility district requiring stage 3 water restrictions.

The following restrictions will remain in effect until further notice:

• Watering lawns with irrigations systems or hose-end sprinklers is prohibited

• Watering trees, shrubs and flowerbeds is limited to the hours of 8 p.m. - 8 a.m. on the designated watering days with only handheld hoses, buckets, tree watering bags, or drip irrigation.

- If your street address ends with an even number (0,2,4,6,8) watering is limited to Sunday and Thursday

- If your street address ends with an odd number (1,3,5,7,9) watering is limited to Saturday and Wednesday

• All outside watering is prohibited on Monday, Tuesday and Friday

