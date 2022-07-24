College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman was arrested Friday morning following a collision with a police vehicle. Faith Payne, 21, hit a police vehicle in the 10000 block of SH 30.

The vehicle sustained damage to the driver-side tire and the left front quarter panel. The officer driving the hit vehicle proceeded to perform the standardized field sobriety tests on Payne. After the tests, the officer arrested Payne for driving while intoxicated.

Payne is currently being held in the Brazos County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

