Community celebrates World War II veteran Mary Stewart on 100th birthday

HILLTOP LAKES, Texas (KBTX) -It’s a milestone many can’t imagine reaching. A remarkable woman named Mary Stewart is celebrating a century of life.

The World War II veteran rang in her 100th year of life with the help of family, friends, and community members at a party Sunday at the Hilltops Lakes Chapel in Leon County.

Stewart was born on July 24, 1922, in Long Island, New York, and served her country as a “Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service” WAVE during WWII. It was there that she met her late husband of 60 years and Texas native, Otis Stewart, at a USO in Washington D. C.

Mary attributes her longevity to living a life of service to others and putting God first.

“I get up every morning and I say dear Lord thank you for the good night’s rest and if I had not had a good night’s rest I would say thank you Lord for getting me through the night,” said Stewart. So I believe that putting the lord first in my life really makes a big difference.”

Stewart says Sunday’s celebration is a moment she will cherish forever.

“I’m amazed at the blessings that have started showering down on me the moment I woke up realizing that I had made this special turn in my life that I never believed would happen,” said Stewart.

In addition to the birthday celebration, dozens of people from across the Lonestar state and county mailed Stewart birthday cards, and the Brazos Valley chapter of Wreaths Across America placed 100 American flags on her lawn to honor her service to our county and her special day.

