Early Scoring and Bombers Bullpen Give the Brazos Valley a 3-0 Victory Over Generals to Avoid Sweep at Home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 22-14-1 Victoria Generals traveled back to Edible Field on Saturday for their last game of the regular season against the 1st place 24-14 Bombers. This was the 3rd matchup of the week between these two sides, with the Generals taking the first two games earlier this week. The Bombers avoid the sweep and take a 3-0 victory over the Generals, dealing Victoria their 1st scoreless game of the season.

It seemed as if the Generals had the Bombers’ number in the 2nd half of the TCL season, with a 5-1 record against the Brazos Valley in the month of July. The last win the Bombers had over Victoria was in their first game of the month back on July 5th.

Bombers starting pitcher Price Siemering managed a great first five innings, holding the otherwise explosive Generals offense futile. Siemering faced 17 batters in his five innings of work, allowing two hits and a walk and striking out four Victoria batters.

Jackson Cobb had the best hitting performance of the night for the Brazos Valley, finishing 2 for 3 at the plate with a walk and two runs scored. Tyner Hughes finished 1 for 2, with an RBI double in the 1st, and reached base later in the game off a HBP and walk.

Not wanting to lose their 5th matchup in a row to the Generals, the Bombers blitzed to an early 3-0 lead in the first two innings. Bombers’ 3rd batter of the ballgame, Tyner Hughes, recorded an RBI double to score Jackson Cobb from 1st who reached base off a single. The Bombers then loaded the bases but Generals’ starting pitcher and designated hitter Malachi Lott was able to record two crucial strikeouts to limit the Bombers’ 1st inning scoring.

Red hot catcher for the Bombers Wyatt Grant, who came into the game with a 4-game hitting streak, scored two more runs for the Bombers in the 2nd inning with a double to extend his hitting streak to five games. Grant’s two-run RBI now gives him six runs batted in in the last two games!

Aside from the first two innings of scoring from the Bombers, both sides remained quiet offensively for the rest of the game.

Ryan Pherson handled the 6th and 7th innings for the Brazos Valley, ringing up one and allowing a solo hit. Patrick Hail closed the game out for the Bombers on the mound in the 8th and 9th, striking out four of the six batters he faced, not allowing a single base runner.

The Bombers will stay home at Edible Field for a pair of games against the 9-28 River Monsters on Sunday and Monday night.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.