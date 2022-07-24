Advertisement

Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

Flames came very close to several homes along FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County.

One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.

The fire chief for BCVFD Precinct 4 says compost piles that had grease underneath that self-ignited due to the heat is what started the blaze.

Another fire was also reported along Elmo Weedon Road near Steep Hollow Road. it scorched approximately three acres of land.

It’s unclear what started the fire on Elmo Weedon Road but it’s now contained.

No injuries were reported.

