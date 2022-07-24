Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County.

🔥FIRE ALERT: Firefighters are responding to this fire on FM 1179 near Shirley Rd (south of Kurten) in Brazos County. Fire is close to homes but so far none of burned. 6:25 p.m. Another fire is burning on Elmo Weedon Rd not far from this one.



📸: Daniel Estrada pic.twitter.com/cahx2gDxZY — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 24, 2022

One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.

The fire chief for BCVFD Precinct 4 says compost piles that had grease underneath that self-ignited due to the heat is what started the blaze.

Another fire was also reported along Elmo Weedon Road near Steep Hollow Road. it scorched approximately three acres of land.

🔥FIRE ALERT: Brazos County firefighters are working on two fires on the east side of the county. THIS ONE here on Elmo Weedon Rd near Steep Hollow Rd and another one on FM 1179 at Shirley Road. Avoid the area. We're monitoring both. 6:15 p.m.



📸: Taylor Williams pic.twitter.com/voHD2awPC6 — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 24, 2022

It’s unclear what started the fire on Elmo Weedon Road but it’s now contained.

No injuries were reported.

🔥INCREDIBLE: Look how close this fire came to some of the homes/buildings on FM 1179 in Brazos County. 15-20 acres burned. 7 different structures were threatened but firefighters stopped it in time! Great job!

📸: @KBTXDonnie pic.twitter.com/N08mqtzSSi — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.