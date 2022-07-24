LOOK: Family orchard reveals ‘Winnie the Pooh’ theme for 2022 corn maze

LEVANT, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - There may not be a more fun way to get lost than this corn maze in Maine.

Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is opening their famous corn maze to the public on Saturday.

This year, the maze’s owner, Jonathan Kenerson, told WABI that legendary honey loving bear Winnie the Pooh is the theme.

“You know, honestly one of our favorite characters of literature,” he said. “And so, we went back to the original A. A. Milne book and got Winnie the Pooh and Piglet and figured out how to make a maze around them.

There’s plenty of hidden details in the design, too.

“We like to hide things through the design, so you’ll see a little bee around here, we’ve got a little honeycomb and the honey jar,” Kenerson said. “But in terms of surprises, I mean, you gotta get in there and find out. We’ve got a really fun game this year.”

The goal of the game is to find all six stations and give the correct answer to the question it asks you. If you scratch off the correct answer on your scorecard, you’ll see a jar of “hunny.”

There’s more to do than just walk in this neck of the woods, of course.

“We’re also picking blueberries; they can visit the goats. We’ve got a full café menu with ice cream and coffee, so, it makes a great day,” Kenerson said.

Just remember, if you find yourself lost in these 100-acre woods, keep moving, and please don’t cut through the corn.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.