Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash

The 19-year-old admitted to calling his father after causing the crash but continued on to a baseball game, according to police.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Help from a witness led police to the driver who allegedly caused a serious crash Saturday evening on Wellborn Road in College Station.

Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving Serious Bodily Injury and Accident Involving Damage to a Vehicle.

College Station police say Young was northbound on Wellborn Road Saturday around 6:30 p.m. when he hit a Buick sedan. The Buick struck the center median on Wellborn and then went across all three lanes of traffic and struck a pickup truck that was stopped at Waxing Lane. The driver of the Buick was unconscious and had several injuries, said police. Three people inside the pickup truck were treated for injuries on the scene.

A witness to the crash followed Young all the way to a baseball field in Bryan where police later found him and arrested him at the game.

According to a police report, Young admitted to being in a crash and then watching the vehicle strike another vehicle. He told police he did not call anyone but his father and admitted to police that he should have stopped to check on the victims. The report says Young called his actions a “bad decision.”

