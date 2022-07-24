SEC coaches have mixed feelings on conference’s expanding

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Last summer the SEC kicked off the latest phase of college football: realignment, expansion, etc. After hearing from commissioner Greg Sanky and other coaches in Atlanta last week, the future of college football provokes mixed emotions.

“The Southeastern Conference is stronger now than in any other time in our history,” said Sankey earlier this week.

Football blue-bloods Texas and Oklahoma applied for Southeastern Conference membership last off-season, a bombshell move that shook the rest of college football.

“There is going to be super-conferences and there is going to be some that when the music stops there’s not enough chairs for everybody,” said former LSU head coach, Brian Kelly. “Then the rest kind of takes shape from there, its the reality of college football.”

Other conferences have since joined in on the expansion trend, including the Big Ten adding UCLA and USC this summer. The latest movement in the sport doesn’t leave all coaches to think it’s a good thing.

“I think for rivalries to be broken up and people that have been in conferences for so long, like these four major teams have, obviously its about money and if it wasn’t about money they wouldn’t be doing it.” said Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin. “I don’t think it’s really good for the history of college football.”

As of right now, Sankey says the SEC is comfortable with their 16 schools but they are still keeping an eye out for what is happening around them and in other conferences.

“We are comfortable with 16. There is no sense of urgency, no sense of panic,” exclaimed Sankey. “We are not just shooting for a number or affiliations that make us better, could they be out there? I would never say they are not.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.