Young entrepreneurs leave their mark in Bryan and College Station

By Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - You can never be too old or too young to start a business. Afeni Carson, 5, and Lyla Symons, 10, create and sell different products to their communities.

Their respective businesses have only been around for a little over a year, but they have already achieved great success. Carson’s scrunchie business “A&L Scrunch Me Crazy” can

“I just want to make bonnets and sell my scrunchies,” says Carson “I just want to be famous like my mommy.”

Over in College Station, Lyla Symons runs a lemonade stand every month. Along with providing her neighborhood a refreshing drink in these triple-digit temperatures, she also gives a portion of her earnings to non-profit organizations in the area like Aggieland Humane Society and Six Kittens Rescue.

Symons was awarded her lemonade stand in a contest where she pitched her idea of cough drop gummies and won the best overall pitch in the contest.

“I was just sitting in my room brainstorming ideas,” says Symons “I came up with the idea of cough drop gummies and I told my mom about it. We went to the competition and won and that’s why I’m here making lemonade.”

Texas A&M University Executive Director of the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship Blake Petty believes that kids should be introduced to good entrepreneurship while they are young, just like they would be introduced to things like sports.

“As parents we want our kids to be interested and exposed to things they might be good at,” says Petty. “Entrepreneurship is something I think we should be thinking of as a business skill. This is something that our kids do need to be exposed to.”

Both Carson and Symons hope they can teach classes on how to make their products and inspire their peers.

already be purchased at Krowned Beauty Bar in College Station. Carson’s mom also designs clothing and says she’s her biggest inspiration to start her business.

