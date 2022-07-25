Advertisement

1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in an early morning crash that shut down several traffic lanes, College Station police said Monday.

Around 1:12 a.m., police say a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a pole and flipped in the 800 block of Texas Avenue and the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police. The Tahoe suffered “catastrophic damage upon impact,” and the driver and rear driver seat passenger were trapped inside. Police say they were both conscious and breathing.

The front seat passenger was found outside of the vehicle, police believe that person was ejected from the car. The passenger was pronounced dead on the scene, and police identified the victim as Erik Garcia, 20, of Bryan.

The College Station Fire Department extracted the driver and other passenger from the Tahoe and they were taken to a local hospital.

CSPD accident reconstruction, the criminal investigation division and crime scene were called out to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 979-764-3600.

