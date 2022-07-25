Rogers nominated for THSCA 'Coaching Beyond the Game' Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former Bryan High head football Coach Ross Rogers has been nominated as one of 8 coaches being considered for the ‘Coaching Beyond The Game’ award presented annually by the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Rogers will tell you he has been around coaching since he was about 4 hanging out in the field house with his legendary coaching dad Gene.

He coached the game for 34 seasons and was inducted into the THSCA Hall of Honor in 20-11 following in his dad’s footsteps.

Ross said he would be honored to receive the award.

He also added that he would be giving back to the game this fall. He has volunteered to be a middle school football referee.

