City of Bryan implements Stage 1 of drought contingency plan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Bryan is asking all water customers to adhere to voluntary water conservation restrictions by enacting Stage 1 of the city’s drought contingency plan.

“While the restrictions put in place at this stage are voluntary, if the community works together, implementing mandatory restrictions can be prevented,” said Public Works Director Jayson Barfknecht.

The city hopes to mitigate the load on its water system and ensure water is available for basic needs and fire protection.

The following is the City of Bryan’s voluntary watering schedule for outdoor water use:

For addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 and Commercial Meters Designated watering days are Thursday and Sunday

For addresses ending in 3,4,5 and Homeowners Associations Designated watering days are Tuesday and Friday

For addresses ending in 6,7,8 and 9 Designated watering days are Wednesday and Saturday



Customers are discouraged from watering outdoors between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

