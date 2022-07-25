Advertisement

Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station

The family is asking for monetary assistance to help cover the funeral and other expenses.
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior to making the move over to MC. He is survived by three siblings: Melissa, Eduardo, and Ramiro Garcia.(Photo provided to KBTX by family)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members and friends are remembering a young Bryan man who lost his life early Monday morning in College Station.

Erik Garcia, 20, died when the SUV he was riding in collided with a utility pole on Texas Avenue.

“He was a very happy person,” said Melissa Garcia. “A loving, caring, energetic person who loved spending most of his free time with his family. He always had our mom in his thoughts after she passed away four years ago but even after that, he has always tried to be a very happy person.”

Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior to making the move over to MC.

He is survived by three siblings: Melissa, Eduardo, and Ramiro Garcia.

“For those who didn’t know my brother he was a fun, loving, energetic person,” said Eduardo Garcia. “Even after our mother passed, he still carried a smile that would light up our world and shine light into our grieving lives. I honestly don’t have the words right now to say anything else other than we are really devastated.”

The family is asking for monetary assistance to help cover the funeral and other expenses.

“To those who can donate, thank you sincerely from the deepest of our hearts, and to those who can’t, a prayer will be greatly appreciated as well,” said Eduardo Garcia.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account or you can send a donation through Cash App by sending it to Melissa Garcia at $MeliiG98

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Panye was charged with a DWI after hitting a police vehicle (mugshot provide by the...
College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle
Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash
There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County
College Station apartment complex fire
Crews battling fire at College Station apartment complex

Latest News

Monday Night Weather Update 7/25
Monday Night Weather Update 7/25
Train on Wellborn Road near Cain crossing
No injuries after train, car crash on Wellborn Road
Fire officials say a number of homes and livestock structures are in the vicinity.
Crews battling wildfire near Bedias, Highway 90 lanes shut down
Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School