Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Family members and friends are remembering a young Bryan man who lost his life early Monday morning in College Station.

Erik Garcia, 20, died when the SUV he was riding in collided with a utility pole on Texas Avenue.

“He was a very happy person,” said Melissa Garcia. “A loving, caring, energetic person who loved spending most of his free time with his family. He always had our mom in his thoughts after she passed away four years ago but even after that, he has always tried to be a very happy person.”

Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior to making the move over to MC.

He is survived by three siblings: Melissa, Eduardo, and Ramiro Garcia.

“For those who didn’t know my brother he was a fun, loving, energetic person,” said Eduardo Garcia. “Even after our mother passed, he still carried a smile that would light up our world and shine light into our grieving lives. I honestly don’t have the words right now to say anything else other than we are really devastated.”

The family is asking for monetary assistance to help cover the funeral and other expenses.

“To those who can donate, thank you sincerely from the deepest of our hearts, and to those who can’t, a prayer will be greatly appreciated as well,” said Eduardo Garcia.

HOW YOU CAN HELP: Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe account or you can send a donation through Cash App by sending it to Melissa Garcia at $MeliiG98

