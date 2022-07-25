Crews battling fire at College Station apartment complex
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple units from both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments spent Monday morning battling a blaze that erupted at an apartment complex on Holleman Drive near Texas Avenue.
Officials say the the call came in around 8:20 a.m., and when they arrived, residents at the complex had already begun evacuating. One resident suffered a minor injury.
The Red Cross is responding to provide residents with help. CSFD says they believe everyone in the building made it out safely. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
