Crews battling fire at College Station apartment complex

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple units from both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments spent Monday morning battling a blaze that erupted at an apartment complex on Holleman Drive near Texas Avenue.

Officials say the the call came in around 8:20 a.m., and when they arrived, residents at the complex had already begun evacuating. One resident suffered a minor injury.

The Red Cross is responding to provide residents with help. CSFD says they believe everyone in the building made it out safely. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

🔴9:39 am UPDATE: CSFD says it appears everyone in that building made it out safe. Once fire is out they will do another search. Pets were also rescued by firefighters.



📍1501 Holleman Dr, College Station

📸: Alexis Sheppard pic.twitter.com/THxkonspmj — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 25, 2022

