Advertisement

Crews battling fire at College Station apartment complex

College Station apartment complex fire
College Station apartment complex fire(KBTX)
By Jason Walker
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple units from both Bryan and College Station Fire Departments spent Monday morning battling a blaze that erupted at an apartment complex on Holleman Drive near Texas Avenue.

Officials say the the call came in around 8:20 a.m., and when they arrived, residents at the complex had already begun evacuating. One resident suffered a minor injury.

The Red Cross is responding to provide residents with help. CSFD says they believe everyone in the building made it out safely. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Panye was charged with a DWI after hitting a police vehicle (mugshot provide by the...
College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle
Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County
Wildfire spreads at Yegua Park near Lake Somerville
Sunday update: Fire at Lake Somerville is extinguished.
Meg Reily joined Tik Tok at the advice of her sister as a fun way to pass the time. Now, she is...
College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time

Latest News

7/25
Monday PinPoint Forecast 7/25
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
Sunday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/24
Sunday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/24
Human trafficking case.
9 human trafficking victims rescued in Valley Mills