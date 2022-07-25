Ford Hires Morgan Seymour as Director of Operations

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M head softball coach Trisha Ford added Morgan Seymour to her staff as the program’s director of operations Monday.

Seymour comes to Aggieland after serving as the assistant director of athletics for program and student experience at Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania. While at Mercersburg, she managed the scheduling of competition, made travel arrangements and facilitated the staffing needs for home events.

“Morgan is someone that will bring a lot of energy and we are excited that she is moving back to Texas to join our program,” Ford said. “She was someone that came highly recommended, and we can’t wait to get her working at Davis Diamond.”

“I am thrilled to be back in Texas and working with Coach Ford,” Seymour said. “She’s put together an incredibly talented and experienced coaching staff, and this is an exciting time for Texas A&M softball!”

Working in professional softball for nearly four years, Seymour served as the director of softball operations for Scrap Yard Fast Pitch, as well as the event manager for the Scrap Yard Sports Complex from 2016-2020. With the organization, Seymour assisted with tournament and team operations.

In 2021, Seymour returned to her alma mater as an assistant softball coach at Wesley College, where she was tasked with executing practice plans, as well as creating individual player development drills. As a member of the coaching staff, she was recognized with the Atlantic East Conference Coaching Staff of the Year award.

A field hockey and softball student-athlete at Wesley College, Seymour earned her bachelor’s degree in sports management from Wesley College in 2017.

