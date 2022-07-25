Hearne Elementary host community event to celebrate academic improvement

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -The saying goes “It’s not how you start that’s important but how you finish.”

Hearne Elementary is spent Sunday afternoon celebrating the work that students and staff put forth over the past year to bring them out of the “improvement required” status that has come down from the state for several years.

Jennifer Murchinson is the principal at Hearne Elementary. She was hired to help lead the school into compliance with state mandates. She says she’s round of the work accomplished by the students and staff over the last year.

“They have proven through their work and the work of the faculty and staff that who they really are and that they really can do anything in the world and they can compete with anybody else,” said Murchinson.

Parents with children in the district say they hope this accomplishment highlights the great work educators do on a daily basis.

“I would like to see more parents and kids come back to the district,” said Christina Delgado. “Getting the idea out of their heads that it’s a bad school or their education is all wrong or they don’t have enough education because it’s been great.”

Although Hearne Elementary has made significant progress, District Superintendent Adrain Johnson says there’s more work to be done until the district receives formal clearance from the state.

The state has not released the final data yet but our staff has the ability to look at our student’s individual scores, and put those together to see where we are as a campus and where we are as a district,” said Johnson.

Hearne ISD expects official word from the Texas Education Agency in the coming months.

