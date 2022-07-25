Horses find their forever homes at the Texas State 4-H Horse Show

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Activities at the 60th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show kicked off on Sunday. One popular event was the Homes For Horses showcase.

The Texas 4-H Homes For Horses Program is designed to connect young men and women with horses in need of special training and attention. Back in the fall of 2021, the youth met their horses for the first time and learned about their horse’s unique circumstances and needs.

The final pinnacle of the program took place at the Texas State 4-H Showcase on Sunday. Horses and their youth dressed up in a theme to then give the judges and audience a three-minute routine, along with a speech on their journey with their horse and questions from the judges. After the showcase, a live adoption auction took place.

Hope Smith, Homes For Horses program participant, came all the way from south Texas to participate in the showcase and auction. Smith said her family has a passion for horses and has always had at least one.

“Ever since I was little horses have been one of my top priorities,” said Smith. “So being able to take care of my horse ‘Fritter’ has been nothing but rewarding.”

Smith said learning about different obstacles to overcome with Fritter has taught her many valuable life lessons.

“It has been such an amazing opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s been able to help so many kids and horses especially. Fritter was so malnourished when we got her and she doesn’t have front teeth, so it’s a little harder for her to eat. I am very excited for Fritter on her journeys ahead.”

Smith and Fritter dressed up as ‘Jessie and Bullseye’ from the movie Toy Story for their showcase performance.

The Texas State 4-H Horse Show is located at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Rd, Bryan, TX 77807 .

For more information on the Texas State 4-H Horse Show schedule from July 24 until July 29, click here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.