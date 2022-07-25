Advertisement

Hot, breezy, with only a small chance for relief

By Max Crawford
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wish we had better news to share in terms of the forecast, but an already hot and dry July looks to wrap up that way, too. Monday brings the lowest (of an overall very low) chances for rain for the entire week, with just a few afternoon cumulus clouds expected to dot the summer sky today. Highs near 100 and likely a little above will continue. Breezy afternoons will continue to keep fire danger elevated, so keep that in mind this week.

This week does tout a chance for isolated rain chances. Any storms that do start will be short-lived but could produce some locally heavy rainfall. Again, these summertime showers are incredibly isolated. Most - and I mean most - will stay dry. Any rain that the Brazos Valley will be located mostly around I-45. The further west you go, the drier you’ll be. Stay safe out there, y’all!

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 102. Wind: S 5 - 15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated spot shower or two possible. High: 102. Wind: S 5-15, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Panye was charged with a DWI after hitting a police vehicle (mugshot provide by the...
College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle
Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County
Wildfire spreads at Yegua Park near Lake Somerville
Sunday update: Fire at Lake Somerville is extinguished.
Meg Reily joined Tik Tok at the advice of her sister as a fun way to pass the time. Now, she is...
College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time

Latest News

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
Download the KBTX PinPoint Weather App
Elevated fire danger this week. Drought worsens.
Sunday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/24
Sunday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 7/24