Hot, breezy, with only a small chance for relief

Wish we had better news to share in terms of the forecast, but an already hot and dry July looks to wrap up that way, too. Monday brings the lowest (of an overall very low) chances for rain for the entire week, with just a few afternoon cumulus clouds expected to dot the summer sky today. Highs near 100 and likely a little above will continue. Breezy afternoons will continue to keep fire danger elevated, so keep that in mind this week.

This week does tout a chance for isolated rain chances. Any storms that do start will be short-lived but could produce some locally heavy rainfall. Again, these summertime showers are incredibly isolated. Most - and I mean most - will stay dry. Any rain that the Brazos Valley will be located mostly around I-45. The further west you go, the drier you’ll be. Stay safe out there, y’all!

Monday: Mostly sunny. High: 102. Wind: S 5 - 15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated spot shower or two possible. High: 102. Wind: S 5-15, gusting 25 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 78. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

