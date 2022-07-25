Advertisement

Mail carrier helps girl, 6, after mom overdoses in car

Police say the girl's mother admitted to taking a fentanyl pill. She is facing several criminal charges. (KMGH, WHEAT RIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 2:41 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KMGH) - A Colorado mail carrier is being hailed a hero for helping a 6-year-old in danger. The girl was stuck in a car after her mother experienced a drug overdose.

Andrew Russell, a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, had been on the job for less than two months when he spotted a car idling on the side of the road on July 16, as he completed his route in Wheat Ridge.

What he saw and heard from inside that car made him call 911.

“What really caught my attention was hearing a child’s voice. There was a child in the back seat that was yelling,” Russell said. “The closer I got, I heard, ‘My mommy’s dead?’”

Russell ran over to the car, dropping his mail on the way, to make sure the 6-year-old girl got safely out of the back seat. He then checked on her mother.

“She was slumped over,” he said.

Wheat Ridge Police say the girl’s mother had overdosed. By the time officers arrived, she’d woken up. She then admitted to them she’d taken a fentanyl pill, as captured on body camera video.

The woman’s daughter told officers about what she saw and about Russell helping her.

“It hit a chord a lot of different ways but mainly in the sense that any time, I hear a child’s voice that sounds anything like that, it’s pretty immediate,” Russell said.

Everyone involved, including officers, is calling the mail carrier a hero.

“I’m very grateful that he was there to help the child in the situation, so that she had someone there that she can trust,” Officer Kylee Fischer said.

Russell, however, has been humble about his actions.

“Just right place at the right time. Just doing my job,” he said.

The girl’s mother now faces several criminal charges, including child abuse and possession of a controlled substance.

