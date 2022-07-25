Advertisement

Multiple simultaneous fires across the Brazos Valley stretch first responder resources

Firefighter(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s been a long and daunting few weeks for first responders across the Brazos Valley as hope for curbing an influx of fires dries up like the land around them.

Monday morning’s fire at the Holleman Oaks Apartments in College Station is just one of many that have kept firefighters busy over the past several days.

Monday’s fire took 21 crews from multiple agencies county-wide to extinguish. During peak seasons like this officials say it takes a lot of resources and personnel to get the job done.

Jason Ware with Brazos County Emergency Management says the fires aren’t something they can’t handle but they’re stretching available resources to the limit.

Sunday afternoon crews from every department in Brazos County battled multiple simultaneous grassfires, pulling resources from other areas and even having crews leave one fire to go to another. Ware says it’s all about prioritizing calls.

“We have to split the resources so we lose manpower from one fire to go fight another fire, and so when you start doing that your firefighters are gonna get tired, they’re going to get, you know heat is going to play a big factor in that,” said Ware.

Officials say they want to get the word out to residents to stress the importance of fire safety and prevention, as the majority of fires that have occurred could have been prevented.

