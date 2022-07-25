No injuries after train, car crash on Wellborn Road

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone walked away unscathed after a close call Monday evening. A train crashed into the back of a car at the Dowling and Wellborn Road intersection.

⚠️CAR HIT BY A TRAIN in College Station: This is at Wellborn Rd and Dowling Road. Police tell us there are no injuries.



📸: Lacy Lynn Wright pic.twitter.com/ZnvDEqaUgD — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) July 25, 2022

College Station police say no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. The scene is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

