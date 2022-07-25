Advertisement

No injuries after train, car crash on Wellborn Road

Train on Wellborn Road near Cain crossing
Train on Wellborn Road near Cain crossing(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Everyone walked away unscathed after a close call Monday evening. A train crashed into the back of a car at the Dowling and Wellborn Road intersection.

College Station police say no other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported. The scene is cleared and all lanes of traffic are open.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Panye was charged with a DWI after hitting a police vehicle (mugshot provide by the...
College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle
Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash
There was a total of three people riding in the car, according to police.
1 person killed after car hits pole, flips early Monday morning
One fire came within feet from a home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road.
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County
Wildfire spreads at Yegua Park near Lake Somerville
Sunday update: Fire at Lake Somerville is extinguished.

Latest News

Garcias graduated from MC Harris High School in 2020 and also attended Bryan High School prior...
Family mourns loss of young Bryan man following crash in College Station
Monday Night Weather Update 7/25
Monday Night Weather Update 7/25
Firefighter
Multiple simultaneous fires across the Brazos Valley stretch first responder resources
Fire officials say a number of homes and livestock structures are in the vicinity.
Crews battling wildfire near Bedias, Highway 90 lanes shut down