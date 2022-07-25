Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School
On Sunday, around 5:42 p.m., CSPD responded to the high school after receiving reports of gunfire
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating reports of gunfire at College Station High School Sunday evening.
Once on scene, officers found a vehicle in the parking lot that had broken driver and passenger side windows.
A witness reported seeing a man running from the area into a nearby tree line at the time of the gunshots.
A suspect has not been found or identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.
