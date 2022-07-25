Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating reports of gunfire at College Station High School Sunday evening.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle in the parking lot that had broken driver and passenger side windows.

A witness reported seeing a man running from the area into a nearby tree line at the time of the gunshots.

A suspect has not been found or identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

