Police investigating after gunfire reported at College Station High School

On Sunday, around 5:42 p.m., CSPD responded to the high school after receiving reports of gunfire
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are investigating reports of gunfire at College Station High School Sunday evening.

Once on scene, officers found a vehicle in the parking lot that had broken driver and passenger side windows.

A witness reported seeing a man running from the area into a nearby tree line at the time of the gunshots.

A suspect has not been found or identified at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 979-764-3600.

