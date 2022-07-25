This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Micah Garcia of the St. Joseph Hospital’s EMS.

Since he was a child Micah has helped train EMTs as a crisis actor, and recently, he graduated at the top of his TEEX EMT class at the Brayton Fire Field.

Now, Micah works alongside his father with the St. Joseph EMS.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Micah Garcia.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.