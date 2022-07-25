Advertisement

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Micah Garcia.

By Cliff Wallace
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Micah Garcia of the St. Joseph Hospital’s EMS. 

Since he was a child Micah has helped train EMTs as a crisis actor, and recently, he graduated at the top of his TEEX EMT class at the Brayton Fire Field.

Now, Micah works alongside his father with the St. Joseph EMS.

We salute this week’s First Responder, Micah Garcia.

The First Responders Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faith Panye was charged with a DWI after hitting a police vehicle (mugshot provide by the...
College Station woman charged with DWI after hitting police vehicle
Meg Reily joined Tik Tok at the advice of her sister as a fun way to pass the time. Now, she is...
College Station TikTok-er taking on social media full-time
Wildfire spreads at Yegua Park near Lake Somerville
Sunday update: Fire at Lake Somerville is extinguished.
Britton Hollis Young, 19, of College Station, was arrested and charged with Accident Involving...
Police: Hit-and-run suspect drives to baseball game after causing crash
Ranger was homeless for seven years and finally has a forever home.
Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

Latest News

This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Carlos Garcia.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Carlos Garcia.
This week's First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Jessica McClosky
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Haley Minor with St. Joseph Health in Grimes County.
This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Haley Minor.
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach.
This week’s First Responders Salute goes to Kyle Lukach.