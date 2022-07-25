Treat of the Day: Kinder Care class visits with Bryan firefighters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mrs. Day’s Kinder Care class could now be home to some future firefighters!

Bryan Fire Department hosted the group at their Station 2 where the kids learned about the Bryan Aerial Response Team (BART). They were educated about drones as well and how versatile they can be for the fire department. The Fire Marshals Office demonstrated how to fly the drones and their capabilities.

They want to send a big thank you to Mrs. Day and her class for visiting.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.