A&M to Open Myrtle Beach Invitational Against Murray State

Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team begins play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Murray State on Nov. 17, ESPN Events announced Tuesday.

The opening-round matchup tips at 3 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The contest will be the second all-time between the two schools and the first since the 1946-47 season.

The Aggies will then face either Colorado or UMass on Nov. 18 in the second round.

The final round takes place on Nov. 20 with possible opponents Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola Chicago and Tulsa. All three days of action can be seen on the ESPN family of networks and will take place at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

DateTime (ET)Matchup/EventNetwork
Thu, Nov. 171:30 p.m.Colorado vs. UMassESPNU
4 p.m.Murray State vs. Texas A&MESPN2
7 p.m.Boise State vs. CharlotteESPNEWS
9:30 p.m.Loyola vs. TulsaESPNU
Fri, Nov. 1812 p.m.Consolation Game #1ESPN2 or ESPNU
2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.Semifinal #1ESPN2 or ESPNU
7 p.m.Semifinal #2ESPNU
9:30 p.m.Consolation Game #2ESPN+
Sun, Nov. 2010:30 a.m.Third Place GameESPNU
1 p.m.Championship GameESPN or ESPN2
4:30 p.m.Seventh Place GameESPN+
7 p.m.Fifth Place GameESPNEWS

