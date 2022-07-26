A&M to Open Myrtle Beach Invitational Against Murray State

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team begins play at the Myrtle Beach Invitational against Murray State on Nov. 17, ESPN Events announced Tuesday.

The opening-round matchup tips at 3 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN2. The contest will be the second all-time between the two schools and the first since the 1946-47 season.

The Aggies will then face either Colorado or UMass on Nov. 18 in the second round.

The final round takes place on Nov. 20 with possible opponents Boise State, Charlotte, Loyola Chicago and Tulsa. All three days of action can be seen on the ESPN family of networks and will take place at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina.

