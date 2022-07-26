Advertisement

Amazon to hold Meet and Greet Tuesday in College Station

Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone....
Amazon Prime Air is looking at College Station for their new delivery service via drone. Customers within four miles of the proposed site can receive orders in 30 minutes.(Amazon Prime Air)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon will be holding a meet and greet event Tuesday evening.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at College Station City Hall. This comes weeks after the College Station City Council approved the rezoning of 400 Technology Way near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie. This location is where Amazon plans to launch a drone delivery operation.

This event will give residents to chance to learn about Amazon Prime Air.

