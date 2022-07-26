Amazon to hold Meet and Greet Tuesday in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon will be holding a meet and greet event Tuesday evening.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at College Station City Hall. This comes weeks after the College Station City Council approved the rezoning of 400 Technology Way near Highway 6 and Rock Prairie. This location is where Amazon plans to launch a drone delivery operation.

This event will give residents to chance to learn about Amazon Prime Air.

