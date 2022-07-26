Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 3-year-old from Illinois

An Amber Alert has been issued for Kyaira Montgomery. Authorities say she was abducted by...
By Amanda Alvarado and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kyaira Montgomery, who was abducted from Maywood, Illinois Tuesday morning.

Kyaira is a Black female. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink blouse and maroon pants during a Division of Child and Family Services visitation with suspect Shaina K. Davis.

Davis is a 31-year-old Black female. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 152 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Kyaira is listed as a protected party from Davis in an active order of protection.

Authorities say Kyaira was forced by Davis into a silver 2021 Honda Insight with Illinois license plate number CQ69619. An unknown Black female was driving.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

